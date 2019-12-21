Lake Shore Drive crash injures 5, including 3 children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, including three children, in a crash on Lake Shore Drive Friday night.The crash happened around 7 p.m. near 55th Street in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive. It appears at least three cars were involved.Chicago fire officials said two adults were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital also in critical condition. Two more children were taken to Comer in good to fair condition.One person refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.