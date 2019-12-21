Lake Shore Drive crash injures 5, including 3 children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, including three children, in a crash on Lake Shore Drive Friday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near 55th Street in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive. It appears at least three cars were involved.

Chicago fire officials said two adults were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital also in critical condition. Two more children were taken to Comer in good to fair condition.

One person refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkchildren injuriescrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash, 4 injured
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Top 10 Chicago News Stories of 2019
CPS teacher collects over 1,000 gifts for students in Bronzeville
Inmate briefly escapes custody at Bridgeview courthouse
CPD officer guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
Judge clears way for trial of accused Illinois White Rabbit militia leader
Show More
Officials: Please don't bring weed to airport, even when it's legal
USPS hiring in Chicago area
Crystal Lake Food Pantry serves more than 1M meals each year
Man admits killing girlfriend on cruise ship
Toni Preckwinkle looks back on challenging year
More TOP STORIES News