5 shot, 1 fatally in Burnside Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, one fatally in Monday evening in Burnside, officials said.The shooting happened in the the 700 block of E 92nd Place at around 6:15 p.m., accord to the Chicago Police Department.The victims were on a porch when a person fired shots from a white colored vehicle as it drove by.A 22-year-old man was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital, police said.Another 22-year-old man was shot in the left buttocks. He is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.A 26-year-old man was shot in the upper arm and taken to Christ Hospital and is in good condition, police said.A 24-year-old was also taken to Christ Hospital in good condition after he was shot in the upper left thigh, police said.A 25-year-old woman was shot in the upper thigh and is in good condition at Trinity Hospital, police said.The shooting is under investigation.Since midnight Monday, 20 people have been shot in Chicago, including a 10-month old shot on I-94 near 115th, according to the Illinois State Police.