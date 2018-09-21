5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York in-home day care

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from the scene of the slashings.

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens --
Two adults and three babies were slashed in a day care operating out of a house in the Flushing section of Queens in New York City Friday morning.

The victims were found inside the home on 161st Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Three infants, two girls and one boy, were taken to New York-Presbyterian/Queens. One of the children is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Two adults were also hurt. A female co-worker was stabbed in her body, and the father of one of the children was stabbed in the leg.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman, was found in the basement with self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrist. She is said to have worked at the informal day care.

She is in police custody at the hospital, where she is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man was also being checked out at the scene for possible injuries.

Other children living in the day care were not injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingchild injuredu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in Chinatown attack on 91-year-old man expected in bond court Friday
Surveillance images released of suspect's vehicle in Irving Park hit-and-run
Woman called 'Drug Llama' charged in Illinois as boss of illicit fentanyl network
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain and falling temperatures Friday
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Wisconsin men found with coke, guns and monkey masks were on retaliation mission
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
Illinois candidates for governor square off in heated debate
Show More
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
Sex offender accused of having sex with dog
3 shot in Evanston, police say
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
More News