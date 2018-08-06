66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3894257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson address the violence last weekend in Chicago.

Chicago murders are direct result of one party Democratic rule for decades. Policing genius Jerry McCarthy can do for Chicago what I did for NYC. He was one of the architects of Compstat. Slashed homicides over 70%. Tens of thousands of lives saved. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

Give Garry McCarthy your support @Garry4Chicago. Tomorrow I will get you information to contribute. MAKE CHICAGO SAFE AGAIN! He can do a lot better than Mayor Emmanuel who is fiddling while Chicago burns. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

A violent weekend in Chicago left 12 people dead and dozens more wounded, police said.Chicago police said a total of 66 people were shot from 6 p.m. on Friday to midnight on Sunday and 12 of those victims have died.At a press conference Monday morning with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said more needs to be done to hold repeat gun offenders accountable."It is the same people who are pulling the triggers in some of these communities. This isn't a widespread issue among citizens of the city. This is a small subset of individuals who think they can play by their own rules because they continue to get a slap on the wrist when we arrest them," Johnson said.Supt. Johnson said they are investigating leads on a number of the shootings, but have not made any arrests in the shootings.Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Monday morning he visited Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals to thank those that treated the victims of the violence."What happened this weekend did not happen in every neighborhood in Chicago, but it is unacceptable to happen in any neighborhood in Chicago. We are a better city," Emanuel said.Johnson said while CPD can do better, the shooters need to be held accountable."I hear people holding us accountable all the time," Johnson said. "I never hear people saying these individuals out here in the streets need to stop pulling the trigger. I never hear that. I never hear that. They get a pass from everybody and they shouldn't."Police said they've been working around the clock this weekend and that the department has seen a citywide reduction in shootings by 17 percent this year.The violence has spilled over into Monday morning, including a murder that happened just after midnight in the Roseland neighborhood not far from Chicago State University.A person in a ski-mask fired shots at two people standing in front of a home. A 50-year-old man died a 55-year-old woman was hurt.In the Fuller Park neighborhood, three people were shot by someone in a ski mask and a black hoodie.The shooting occurred in the 4300-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 2:26 a.m. Two men were in a parked vehicle and a third man was standing near it when the shots were fired.A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the hip. Both men were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hand and thigh and is hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in stable condition.Police say they know some of the shootings have been random and some targeted and related to gang conflicts."Detectives are working around the clock to investigate the incidents, build a timeline of events and identify any shooter," said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "We'll also be conducting coordinated enforcement missions to target individuals that are driving the violence in these areas and focus on where we believe retaliatory violence may occur."CPD also says it has implemented a data-driven policing strategy that helps police predict crime before it happens so they can put officers in the right places at the right time.Meanwhile, over the weekend, crowds of different grieving families gathered in the parking lots of emergency rooms across the city as hospitals were inundated with patients wounded by bullets.Police say the violence is unacceptable and they say they continue to take illegal guns off the streets.The shooting has drawn reaction from around the country, including Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and current lawyer for President Donald Trump. Giuliani originally tweeted, "Policing genius Jerry McCarthy can do for Chicago what I did for NYC," in reference to former Chicago Police Superintendent and current mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy.Giuliani subsequently tweeted his support for McCarthy with the correct spelling.