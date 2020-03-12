7-Eleven clerk in Bucktown injured in armed robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bucktown 7-Eleven clerk was injured during an armed robbery Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Two robbers entered the store in the 2000-block of North Damen Avenue at about 1:32 a.m. when one of them took out a handgun, police said.

The clerk, a 44-year-old man, was forced to open the cash register and police said the robbers took an unknown amount of money as well as cigarettes. He was then struck in the head with the handgun, police said.

The clerk told police the robbers fled in a white Pontiac. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition with bruising on his head.

Area North Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
