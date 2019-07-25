7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-Eleven clerk was forced to the ground at gunpoint as thieves robbed the store on the West Side.The robbery occurred in the 6800-block of West North Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood at about 2:37 a.m., police said.Two men in hoodies and ski masks stole cash, cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets, police said.The victims fled the scene and the clerk was not injured, police said.Police in nearby Northlake are investigating an incident at another 7-Eleven. Police have not released details on the incident or if it is connected to the robbery in Galewood.