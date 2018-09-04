7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side

Seven people were injured after an SUV flew off the road on Lake Shore Drive and onto construction equipment on the North Side Tuesday morning, authorities said.Chicago police said the driver of the vehicle, with seven people inside, was speeding along Lake Shore Drive at about 2:25 a.m. when the driver lost control at LaSalle Drive. The SUV flew off the road and landed on construction equipment below.The Chicago Fire Department said seven people were transported to hospitals for critical injuries. The victims range in age from 19 to 40 years old. Chicago police confirm the driver was taken into custody for apparently driving under the influence.The area is part of the new construction zone on Lake Shore Drive. Lanes are closed off and equipment is all around the area.