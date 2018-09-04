7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven people were injured after a vehicle flew off the road on Lake Shore Drive and onto construction equipment on the North Side Tuesday morning, authorities said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Seven people were injured after an SUV flew off the road on Lake Shore Drive and onto construction equipment on the North Side Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Chicago police said the driver of the vehicle, with seven people inside, was speeding along Lake Shore Drive at about 2:25 a.m. when the driver lost control at LaSalle Drive. The SUV flew off the road and landed on construction equipment below.

The Chicago Fire Department said seven people were transported to hospitals for critical injuries. The victims range in age from 19 to 40 years old. Chicago police confirm the driver was taken into custody for apparently driving under the influence.

The area is part of the new construction zone on Lake Shore Drive. Lanes are closed off and equipment is all around the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lake shore drivecrashDUIdui crashChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiffany Van Dyke speaks out ahead of husband's trial for Laquan McDonald murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Northwestern doctoral student among 6 fatally shot in Chicago weekend violence
Severe weather cancels flights, impacts Labor Day weekend travel
12 demonstrators arrested attempting to disrupt traffic near O'Hare
California woman killed after jumping out of ambulance
Woman seen on doorbell video fleeing abusive boyfriend in Texas speaks out
Show More
UIC eliminating gymnastics program at end of season
Husband distraught after funeral home left wife's body to rot 3 years
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
Fake ride-share drivers rob customers, police say
More News