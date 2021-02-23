snow

79-year-old Calif. man makes 1st-ever snow angel in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- It took nearly 80-years, but a California man finally got the opportunity to fulfill a snow dream.

Caretakers at an assisted-living facility helped 79-year-old Edward Trejo make his first-ever snow angel.

Trejo, who know lives in Oklahoma, says he had never seen snow like the kind that recently fell during a severe winter storm in the area.

So after the storm passed, caretakers helped Trejo walk over to a blanket of fresh fallen snow.

Franciscan Villa, the retirement and assisted-living facility were Trejo lives, shared video on Facebook saying, "Today his wish came true!"

The video shows staff cheering him on as he made a snow angel on February 19.

"How does it feel? Is it cold?" a person asked. "It feels good," Trejo responded.
