Capitol riot: Retired Lt. General Russel Honoré to lead review of 'security infrastructure' after attack, Pelosi says

By Clare Foran, Daniella Diaz and Manu Raju
WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré will lead a review of the "security infrastructure" of Capitol Hill, following a violent riot that left five people dead earlier this month.

"To protect our Democracy, we must now subject the security of the U.S. Capitol Complex to rigorous scrutiny," Pelosi said in a statement. "To that end, I have asked Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a respected leader with experience dealing with crises, to lead an immediate review of the Capitol's security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control."

