Capitol riot: Retired Lt. General Russel Honoré to lead review of 'security infrastructure' after attack, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré will lead a review of the "security infrastructure" of Capitol Hill, following a violent riot that left five people dead earlier this month."To protect our Democracy, we must now subject the security of the U.S. Capitol Complex to rigorous scrutiny," Pelosi said in a statement. "To that end, I have asked Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a respected leader with experience dealing with crises, to lead an immediate review of the Capitol's security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control."