'A Million Little Things' season 4 premieres on ABC Wednesday

"A Million Little Things" is back! The series follows a group of friends as they cope with the unsettling events that shape their shared fate.The Howards are supporting each other through more challenges this season."I love Rome and Regina's relationship, their connection and foundation, their teamwork," said Christina Moses, who plays Regina. "I live vicariously through them. I love that."Roman is focused on film and struggling with his mental health."As a Black man suffering from depression in this role, it helps to normalize the conversation that needed to be had for a long time," said Romany Malco, who plays Roman. "I just don't recall many times in America where the health of Black men is prioritized, so I feel like this is groundbreaking, to say the least."