Newborn baby abandoned at Glenview rehab center, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rehabilitation center in north suburban Glenview, police said.

The abandoned baby was discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500-block of Greenwood Road, according to a statement from the Glenview Police Department.

The baby was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Glenview police said the child's mother was located and is in stable condition at Evanston Hospital.

Illinois' Safe Haven Law allows parents to leave their baby with workers at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked, as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old.

Rehabilitation centers are not included under Illinois' Safe Haven Law.

Glenview police said they are continuing to investigate with assistance from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services. Police have not yet said if the mother will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.

If someone you know is pregnant or has a baby they don't feel they can care for, call the 24-hour crisis hotline 888-510-BABY (2229) for confidential help. More information is available on saveabandonedbabies.org.
