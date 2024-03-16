ABC7s Samantha Chatman returns to weekend anchor desk after 8 week absence

Friends, family and fans give ABC7s Samantha Chatman a surprise welcome back on Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Weekend Morning Anchor and Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman returned to the anchor desk on Saturday.

Sam had a benign polyp on her vocal cord that required surgery. She spent eight weeks in recovery.

"A few months ago, my voice started to sound raspy," Sam said. "I thought it was just allergies or my asthma."

But when the issue got worse, Sam decided to see a specialist, and that is when they found a polyp. "This is fairly common in broadcasters, singers, and other people who use their voice a lot for a living," said Sam.

ABC7s Samantha Chatman announces she's taking some much needed time off to recover from a vocal cord polyp.

Sam's friends, family and friends paid a surprise visit outside the ABC7 studio at the end of the Saturday morning show.

"Chicago, thank you for being on myside as I took the time I needed to heal from my procedure. I love you all so much," Sam said in a social media post.