Roe v Wade 50th anniversary marked by protests, marches in fight over abortion across country

In Madison, Wisconsin, the anniversary gathered hundreds from across the country, including Chicago, as protesters descended on the state capital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday with a speech in Tallahassee, Florida, urging supporters of abortion rights to keep up the fight as some states are moving to ban access.

This comes as groups nationwide are taking part in women's marches.

They were a small but determined force. Dozens of protesters gathered at the corner of 103rd and Western Avenue in Beverly Sunday to rally for abortion rights.

Because, while women in Illinois can still get abortions legally, elsewhere, that number continues to be sharply reduced.

"I wasn't surprised this happened. I've been fighting for women's rights since I was 18 and I'm 53," said Whitney Bradshaw, an abortion-rights demonstrator.

"It's more than a woman's right's issue, it's an everybody issue now. It's past gender. It's past race. It's past everything. This is important to me," added fellow abortion-rights demonstrator Ebony Watford.

Wisconsin is one of 13 states where abortions have been banned since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Eight other states, including Indiana, have passed bans that are now being challenged in court.

"The residents here are gearing up for a huge vote in the spring. They're hoping to overturn that ban," said Ali Cassity, with Chicago for Abortion Rights. "Folks that have to travel from Wisconsin, they're heading into places like Illinois, where we are from. They're heading out to Minnesota -- other nearby states where it is legal, but that can cost thousands of dollars."

Anti-abortion activists are also focused on these state-by-state battles. Hundreds converged on Washington D.C. for Friday's March For Life to Capitol Hill.

"It's also an opportunity for us to regroup and reset because now our work is out in the capitals of the 50 states and District of Columbia, trying to in some cases to resist more extreme abortion policy," said Eric Sheidler, with Pro-Life Action League.

In all, some 200 pro-abortion marches took place in 46 states across the country Sunday.