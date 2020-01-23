Teen with pellet gun arrested at Wendell Phillips Academy, police say

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly carrying a pellet gun at Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to the school in the 200-block of East Pershing Road at about 6:05 p.m. after getting reports of a person with a gun at the school.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody at the gym area of the school and it was determined he had a pellet gun, police said.

No one was hurt. The student has been charged with a municipal vode violation for replica firearms/pellet guns.
