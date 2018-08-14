Get the New ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app for minute-by-minute forecasts today

Personalize the app depending on where you are in the world

Look 45 days ahead to ensure that you're prepared for any weather

Try the Minute by Minute feature for the most up to date weather forecast, minute by minute

Get the latest trending videos from AccuWeather's dedicated news team

Fliter according to your preferences and easily hide any features that you don't want

Sync AccuWeather with your watch to get updated information with just a quick glance at your wrist

Check out the all-new AccuWeather App from ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The AccuWeather app's MinuteCast gives you a detailed minute by minute breakdown of the next two hours. Be prepared for any weather event, with superior accuracy whenever and wherever you need it, plus detailed radar and severe weather alerts. ABC 7 is your AccuWeather Station.Here are some tips to make the AccuWeather app work best for you: