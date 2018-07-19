Activists demanding justice after police shooting protest outside Emanuel's house

EMBED </>More Videos

A large group of activists protested the latest Chicago police shooting in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's house Thursday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A large group of activists protested the latest Chicago police shooting in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's house Thursday morning.

The protesters are demanding justice after the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

Augustus was shot and killed by police in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood near 71st Street and Clyde last Saturday night.

The shooting sparked violent clashes between protesters and officers. Four officers were hurt and four people were arrested over the weekend.

Video released by police appears to show Augustus with a gun and an ammunition clip.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago police departmentfatal shootingprotestSouth ShoreChicagoRavenswood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Protests continue after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
Chicago police release body cam video of South Shore police shooting
Fatal police shooting in South Shore sparks clashes with CPD
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
Teen's arm severed after boulder falls on him
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Show More
Mother of 2 fatally shot while walking into Washington Park home
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
Gary woman accused of having sex with 13-year-old student
Chance the Rapper buys Chicagoist, announces move in new song
More News