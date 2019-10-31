Activists renew call for federal charges against former Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a renewed call Wednesday for federal civil rights charges to be filed against former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who's convicted of murdering Laquan McDonald.William Calloway and other activists petitioned U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to file those charges.Van Dyke was sentenced to just under seven years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of McDonald.Calloway helped get the police video of the shooting released to the public.