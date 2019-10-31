Activists renew call for federal charges against former Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a renewed call Wednesday for federal civil rights charges to be filed against former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who's convicted of murdering Laquan McDonald.

William Calloway and other activists petitioned U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to file those charges.

Van Dyke was sentenced to just under seven years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of McDonald.

Calloway helped get the police video of the shooting released to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomurderfatal shootingshootingjason van dykecivil rightslaquan mcdonaldchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but no 'return to work' agreement; strike continues
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Administrative shake-up at Lake Park High School follows claims against volunteer football coach
Video of fat cat's lazy workout routine goes viral
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Show More
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
4 facing charges in alleged 'hazing incident' at south suburban high school
IHSA: CPS to allow football teams to practice during teachers strike
CPD has road map to improve homicide investigations
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News