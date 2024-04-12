Diane Pathieu's Weekender Report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here in the city, the tree at Millennium Park will be lit Friday night.

It's one of several holiday events happening this weekend, including the opening of the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza.

Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza is officially open for the season!

Shop for mugs, steins, ornaments and more and don't forget to enjoy the holiday snacks and beverages!

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival - Michigan Avenue

Come feel the magic at this year's The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. This holiday tradition has been illuminating the downtown area for 33 years! Led by Mickey and Minnie Mouse - the parade will feature floats with other beloved Disney characters, a visit from Santa Claus, and one million lights on over 200 trees.

Light of Christmas Drive-Thru- Guaranteed Rate Field

Stay in your warm car and watch Chicago's only drive thru Christmas light show! There are over a million synchronized lights at Guaranteed Rate Field, drivers can take a slow ride through enchanting archways and luminous installations. Tickets are on sale now; the event runs thru January 5.

FoBAB - Credit Union 1 Arena

The Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer - the largest barrel-aged craft beer festival and competition in the U.S., and it's coming back to Chicago. With exclusive access to over 350 wood-aged beers, ciders, meads, and perries. This event includes a fierce competition judged by industry experts across 13 style categories, The event supports the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild,

Light Up The Park - Parkway Bank Park Rosemont

Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park will celebrate the holiday season with the annual "Light Up The Park" tree lighting ceremony. Guests can enjoy free activities like visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn sleigh rides, caroling, and ice sculpting. Then watch as the park illuminates with over 80,000 holiday lights.

Santa Cruise - Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva Cruise Line is hosting its 7th annual Santa Cruise starting the day after Thanksgiving - it features a 40-minute, family-friendly boat ride to Santa's lakeside hideaway. With a new "All Aboard" theme, passengers can enjoy festive lights, holiday music, and live narration of the journey to Santa's retreat, where Santa greets children on the "nice list." There are enclosed and heated boats plus adult-only cruises with holiday karaoke and festive beverages.

Big & Bright Trail of Lights Festival - Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago

Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago is hosting their "Big & Bright Trail of Lights Festival" This iconic Fall Festival transforms the West Chicago amusement farm into a complete holiday haven featuring an enchanted mile-long walking trail with dazzling sights and sounds, to farm fresh trees handmade wreaths and professional photos with Santa himself. The farm will also host a special Christmas market featuring over 20 local artists and artisans.

Vintage Holidays - Long Grove

Historic Downtown Long Grove flips the switch on Vintage Holidays 2024 this weekend! Local shops will open late and the Annual Bridge Lighting Ceremony will light up iconic Long Grove Covered Bridge for all to enjoy during the holiday season. Visitors are invited to see Long Grove sparkle with festive lights, window displays and more at merchants throughout town.

Santa Sails - Navy Pier

Santa Claus is coming to town! He is making a grand entrance this Sunday by the Seadog cruise line at Navy Pier! The "Big Guy" will arrive at Noon then head to Harry Caray's Tavern for brunch, some photo ops, and enjoy live music in the cozy setting of the tavern's Lakefront Lodge winter pop-up. Santa plans to arrive on the Seadog speedboat and be greeted by a water cannon salute from the Chicago Fire Department. He will be escorted by bagpipers performing holiday classics.

Trolley Adventure to Save Santa - Volo Museum

The Time Warp Express Trolley Adventure to Save Santa returns to the Volo Museum transforming a traditional holiday experience into an interactive journey. In addition to the themed trolleys, and captivating light displays across a 35-acre adventure - this two-hour event also features photo ops with Santa, free treats, and a quest led by Santa's elves to retrieve him after he mysteriously vanishes! This year's event has unique surprises helping to create an unforgettable family tradition.