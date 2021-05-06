Adam Toledo shooting: Resisting arrest charge dropped against man with teen when he was shot by CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest was dropped against the 21-year-old man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo the night a Chicago police officer fatally shot the teen.Video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, showed Ruben Roman being arrested.Roman is still facing more serious felony charges of child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge, and will be in court Friday.Last month, Roman was placed on electronic monitoring after he posted $15,000 bond for charges tied to Toledo's shooting along with a $25,000 bond for a separate weapons case.Roman is accused of shooting at a passing vehicle in Little Village on the morning of March 29, while Toledo stood next to him.The pair then ran and were later chased by Chicago police officers. Roman was arrested, but Toledo was fatally shot by Officer Eric Stillman.