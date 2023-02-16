Park Ridge doctor creates inclusive hair care kits for young patients

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- As ABC7 Chicago continues to celebrate Black stories in Chicago, a local doctor is trying to help her young patients feel more like themselves.

She's packaging hair care kits, specifically for patients with curly or textured hair.

Dr. Kay Jacobs took on the project herself. She joined ABC7 Chicago live Thursday from Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

"Hair is part of a person's identity, and recognizing a patient's identity helps them heal faster," Jacobs said.

After witnessing multiple children experience adverse hair events while admitted in the intensive care unit, Dr. Jacobs realized the hair care options being offered to her patients were not inclusive.

The kit is complete with a hair bonnet, curl-safe shampoo and conditioner, a wide-tooth comb and a firm bristle brush.