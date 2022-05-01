airbnb

Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending, changing cancellation penalty

EMBED <>More Videos

Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending

Airbnb's popular COVID refund policy is ending as of May 31, the company announced.

After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs even if the cancellation was due to coronavirus.

RELATED: Rental homes make cleaning changes to keep guests safe; Chicago officials threaten fines for parties

For much of the pandemic, guests who had to cancel an Airbnb reservation could do so without a penalty. Starting at the end of May, cancellation policies will return to the discretion of the individual host property.

Some Airbnb rentals only require 24 hours of advance notice, others may require cancellation five days in advance for a full refund.

RELATED: 'Home Alone' house Airbnb: You can stay in Chicago-area home for 1 night

Airbnb is promising to offer guests travel insurance in the near future, which will provide yet another refund option for consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
AIRBNB
Birthday party shooting caught on video in Texas
Man sleeps in stranger's house, mistakes FL home for his Airbnb
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in River North with friend confronting boyfriend: family
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
EF-0 tornadoes reported in DuPage, Boone counties: NWS
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Man found shot to death inside Streeterville hotel: Chicago police
FDA takes steps to limit lead in juice
Show More
Man stabbed on Orange Line platform on SW Side, Chicago police say
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
15 hurt when pedal pub overturns, driver charged with DUI: police
Man stabbed to death during fight at NYC Dave & Buster's
Chicago Weather: Overcast, breezy and cooler Sunday
More TOP STORIES News