AirBNB offering Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine for stay

You can stay in the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine for just $20

Fans of the "Scooby Doo" series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

AirBNB has three overnight stays, along the coast of Southern California, in a recreation of the "Mystery Machine," which is the van used by the cartoon characters as they foiled mysteries.

The special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby Doo" film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002 including the latest Sugar Ray album.

Booking information is available on AirBNB's website.
