political scandal

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed Bridgeport bank

The alderman is the nephew of former mayor Richard M. Daley
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, the nephew of former mayor Richard M. Daley, has been charged with making false statements and filing a false income-tax return.

He faces criminal charges involving a Bridgeport bank shut down over what authorities say was a massive fraud scheme.

The alderman issued a statement that says:

I am very disappointed by the Justice Department's decision to return an indictment against me today for inadvertent tax preparation errors and my incorrect memory about the amount of a personal bank loan. I discovered the tax error and paid the small amount of taxes I owed. When the bank provided me the documents showing the actual amount of the loan, I promptly paid it back. Both matters were resolved before there was any government investigation.

I want to make two points.

First, my conscience is clear. I did not commit any crime, I am innocent, and I will prove it at trial.

Second, I am, first and foremost, a public servant. The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100 percent dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability.

I have complete confidence in our system of justice and look forward to showing that the accusation is false.

