Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed Bridgeport bank

He faces criminal charges involving a Bridgeport bank shut down over what authorities say was a massive fraud scheme.
The alderman issued a statement that says:
I am very disappointed by the Justice Department's decision to return an indictment against me today for inadvertent tax preparation errors and my incorrect memory about the amount of a personal bank loan. I discovered the tax error and paid the small amount of taxes I owed. When the bank provided me the documents showing the actual amount of the loan, I promptly paid it back. Both matters were resolved before there was any government investigation.
I want to make two points.
First, my conscience is clear. I did not commit any crime, I am innocent, and I will prove it at trial.
Second, I am, first and foremost, a public servant. The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100 percent dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability.
I have complete confidence in our system of justice and look forward to showing that the accusation is false.