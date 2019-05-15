Alderman Proco 'Joe' Moreno arrested, accused of filing a false police report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said 1st Ward Alderman Proco "Joe" Moreno is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly filing a false police report.Police have not released any details about what the alleged false police report was in reference to.Moreno was previously investigated for filing a false police report involving his car, but police did not say whether or not that had anything to do with Tuesday night's arrest.Moreno lost his reelection bid to Daniel La Spata in February's election.