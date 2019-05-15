Alderman Proco 'Joe' Moreno arrested, accused of filing a false police report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said 1st Ward Alderman Proco "Joe" Moreno is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly filing a false police report.

Police have not released any details about what the alleged false police report was in reference to.

Moreno was previously investigated for filing a false police report involving his car, but police did not say whether or not that had anything to do with Tuesday night's arrest.

Moreno lost his reelection bid to Daniel La Spata in February's election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest townukrainian villagechicago city councilpoliticsfalse report
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News