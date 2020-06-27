Alligator swoops in and steals girl's fish right off fishing line in Houston area

FULSHEAR, Texas -- A girl who was out fishing near Houston was in for a surprise when she started reeling in one of the day's catches.The little girl was captured on video trying to reel in her fish when an alligator came rushing in the water to snatch the fish away.The person taking the video then tells the girl to let the fish go, so the alligator can take it.Police in Texas posted the video on social media with the caption, "'Speeder' captured on video by Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek resident. Thank you for sending it to us."