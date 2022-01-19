AllState buys Loop building after selling Northbrook campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AllState has purchased a building in Chicago's Loop months after selling most of their Northbrook campus.
The insurance company has purchased a building at 29 North Wacker Drive.
In a statement a spokesperson said the building may become an investment property or even a new headquarters.
Allstate was a good neighbor in Northbrook for 50 years, but like so many industries feeling the impact of the work-from-home movement, the insurance giant is sold off the majority of its 186-acre corporate campus in October 2021.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted she is thrilled with AllState's decision.
