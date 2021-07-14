Alzheimer's Disease

Lorenzo's House supports families whose loved ones have Alzheimer's

By Maher Kawasa
EMBED <>More Videos

Lorenzo's House supports families dealing with Alzheimer's disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lorenzo's House Foundation is built around helping others who are suffering from Alzheimer's, to make sure families know they're not alone in the fight.

Tragedy often strikes when we least expect it, especially in the case of early-onset Alzheimer's.

Chicagoan Diana Cose is seeing firsthand how harsh the reality of Alzheimer's is.

"This has been very aggressive," she said. "It has been five years and we already need full time home care."

Cose's husband Lorenzo has battled Alzheimer's for about 5 years. Once she realized the disease wasn't going away, she turned the tragedy into a teaching moment through her new foundation Lorenzo's House.

"Lorenzo's House is healing me and our family, and the big hope is that it can also help others," Cose said.

The foundation works to bring people together. This year they held a virtual camp, where 20 families joined from across the country. Seth Rogan even shared some advice; he has an intimate knowledge of living with the disease because his mother-in-law had early-onset Alzheimer's.

Caregivers shared treatments and strategies and, for the first time, kids met other kids going through the same thing as them,

"It definitely was something that was different for me, and that I think I kind of needed to learn how to develop how I would express myself as to what I'm going through," said Arminah Lawrence, who attended the camp.

It's not a cure but it's a step forward for these families going through great difficulty, together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalzheimersalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash
Man with Alzheimer's forgot he's married, fell in love with wife again
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
Northwestern student helping Alzheimer's patients with custom care packages
TOP STORIES
Man 'viciously executed' in WI gas station shooting: sheriff
Toddler shot while playing outside West Humboldt Park home
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
Rapper killed in hail of bullets outside Cook County Jail
Mosquito populations explode in wet summer after dry spring
Mental health workers to answer some Chicago 911 calls instead of cops
CPS schools vote to keep or remove SROs on campus
Show More
Chicago Animal shelter seeks foster parents after ceiling collapse
2 states added back on Chicago Travel Advisory
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, humid
CPS vaccination clinics open, but some parents remain hesitant
Pres. Joe Biden Chicago: Supt. promises gun violence action
More TOP STORIES News