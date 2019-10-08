Nest cam captures Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.

A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.

The package contained baby supplies for the family's daughter who started daycare Monday.

The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit.

"I certainly want to help alert our neighbors of this type of crime," the homeowner said.

But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100.

"We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson said Monday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amazonviral videosocial mediapackage theftu.s. & worldhomeownerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
Helicopter equipment crashes through Lynwood family's roof, leaves gaping hole
Waukegan man killed by SUV plowing into crowd after argument ID'd
McHenry cop parks in handicap spot outside Chipotle, internal investigation launched
Man charged in weekend crime spree, police chase from Hammond to Chicago
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gorgeous Tuesday
Show More
FBI tags Samuel Little as America's 'Most prolific serial killer'
Chicago gay rights leader dies at 70
Trial for CPD officers accused of stealing drugs starts
Fire along Chicago River temporarily closes Lake Shore Drive
Family garden shop in Humboldt Park remains constant in changing neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News