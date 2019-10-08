Nest cam captures Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.The package contained baby supplies for the family's daughter who started daycare Monday.The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit."I certainly want to help alert our neighbors of this type of crime," the homeowner said.But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100."We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson said Monday evening.