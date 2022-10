Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic Gold Coast Hotel, Ambassador Chicago, on North State is up for sale.

No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.

A source familiar with the building says real estate brokerage Robert Douglas has been hired to sell the building.

It could be turned into an apartment complex or senior housing facility.