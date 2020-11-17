Amber Alert issued after van stolen in Bridgeview with 4-year-old boy inside, police say

Liam Barbarasa (Illinois State Police)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy after the vehicle he was inside was stolen in southwest suburban Bridgeview Monday night.

The vehicle was stolen from a 7-Eleven gas station near 79th and Roberts Road around 5:37 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. Bridgeview police spokesperson Ray Hanania said a man left his son in his car to pick up food from a restaurant when it was stolen.


Liam J. Barbarasa is a white, 4-year-old boy who weighs 45 pounds and is 4 feet tall, state police said. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks, and no shoes.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L703520 and has a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
