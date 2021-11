American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, including dozens from Chicago's O'Hare airport

American Airlines released a statement Saturday regarding the canceled flights:

CHICAGO -- It has been another frustrating weekend for air travelers as American Airlines has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights, including dozens from Chicago's O'Hare airport.The airline says severe winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub forced it to cancel 342 flights alone on Friday, CNN reported.The ripple effect carried into Saturday afternoon canceling another 542 American Airlines flights canceled nationwide, which amounts to 20% of its total schedule as of 11 p.m.. Another 403, or 15%, were also delayed, according to Flight Aware. American says most of its customers were able to be re-booked on the same day.Earlier this month,more than 2,000 flights, blaming weather and air traffic control issues.At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, 17%, or 53, American Airlines flights have been canceled so far Saturday, with another 33 delayed, according to Flightaware.com . Another 34 were also canceled from O'Hare Friday.