American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott released after being kidnapped in Uganda

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Kimberly Sue Endicott, an American who was kidnapped for ransom last week in Uganda, has been released safely along with her Congolese safari guide.The release came after a ransom was paid and a negotiated handover was conducted. The two kidnap victims returned to a lodge at Queen Elizabeth National Park on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Wild Frontiers Uganda.The amount of ransom that was paid and other details of Endicott's release were not immediately disclosed.Ugandan security forces launched a search for Endicott and the local driver after they were abducted in the park on April 2. They were ambushed by four gunmen in the park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan police and a government spokesman.