American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott released after being kidnapped in Uganda

The American citizen who was kidnapped in Uganda is an Orange County woman who works as an esthetician, according to friends.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Kimberly Sue Endicott, an American who was kidnapped for ransom last week in Uganda, has been released safely along with her Congolese safari guide.

The release came after a ransom was paid and a negotiated handover was conducted. The two kidnap victims returned to a lodge at Queen Elizabeth National Park on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Wild Frontiers Uganda.

The amount of ransom that was paid and other details of Endicott's release were not immediately disclosed.

Ugandan security forces launched a search for Endicott and the local driver after they were abducted in the park on April 2. They were ambushed by four gunmen in the park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan police and a government spokesman.

