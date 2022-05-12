Community & Events

Chicago museums team up for American Writers Festival

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is celebrating books and those talented authors, who write them.

The Chicago Cultural Museum and the American Writers Museum are hosting the inaugural American Writers Festival on Sunday.

More than 75 writers, artists and playwrights, getting together, to talk about the written word!

Carey Cranston, president of the American Writers Museum, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the festival what local authors will be featured and other summer events the museum will be hosting.

The festival will be taking place at both the Chicago Cultural Museum (78 E Washington St, Chicago) and the American Writers Museum (180 North Michigan Ave., Chicago) on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit americanwritersmuseum.org.
