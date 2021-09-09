America's Beauty Show Chicago returns after COVID-19 pause

beauty

Event will be held at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ROSEMENT, Ill. (WLS) -- America's Beauty Show is back in Chicago this weekend.

It was canceled last year because of the COVID pandemic, but organizers have a lot of activities planned to make up for lost time.

It will be held Friday through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Frank Fulco, the show's CEO, and Nick Stenson, a senior vice president for Ulta Beauty joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.

The show has been around for 98 years, Fulco said.

"We have some of the best education in the world, but just as importantly, we have a community of licensed beauty professionals that come together, and when that happens, great things happen," he said

Stenson added that the show is a great way to get back into the beauty business amid the COVID pandemic.

Visit americasbeautyshow.com for more information.
