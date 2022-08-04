Amtrak collision: Train bound for Chicago crashes into truck on tracks in Maryland, officials say

None of the 142 passengers and crew onboard were injured, Amtrak said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured after an Amtrak train bound for Chicago collided with a truck in Maryland Wednesday.

Capitol Limited train 29 was traveling from Washington DC to Chicago when it struck a truck on the tracks in Brunswick around 5:20 p.m., according to Amtrak.

The flat-bed tractor-trailer truck was on the tracks due to traffic, according to local fire officials.

The train struck the big-rig, sending it into a passenger truck, which was pushed into a nearby building, WJLA reported.

Out of the 142 passengers and crew onboard, no injuries were reported, Amtrak said.

The driver of the passenger truck was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The train was delayed about an hour while local authorities investigated.

