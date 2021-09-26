3 dead after a cross-country Amtrak train that originated in Chicago derails in Montana: officials

JOPLIN, Mont. (WLS) -- Three people are dead and multiple others injured after a cross-country Amtrak train that originated in Chicago derailed Saturday in Montana, according to officials.Around 4 p.m. MT, the Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars, Amtrak said.There were approximately 146 passengers and 16 crew members on board when the incident occurred.The Liberty County Sheriff's Department confirmed that three people have been killed and the Billings Clinic is calling the accident a "mass casualty" event.Multiple other injuries were also reported, according to Amtrak, however, the amount and extent of those injuries have not been announced at this time."Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak said in a statement.Images from the scene show the train on its side as people gather around it.Train #7, which runs between Seattle and Chicago, departed from Union Station at 2:15 p.m. Friday, according to Amtrak's schedule.The train's route runs along sections of the Lewis and Clark Trail, taking travelers on a nearly 2-day ride that ends in the Washington State, Amtraks's website said.The cause of the derailment is not yet known at this time.Individuals with questions about their friends and family aboard this train should call 800-523-9101."As a result of the derailment, Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 originating on Sat. Sept. 25 are cancelled between Minot, ND (MOT) and Shelby, MT (SBY). Additionally, on Sunday, Sept. 26, westbound Empire Builder train 7 will terminate in Minneapolis, MN (MSP) and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis, MN (MSP). No substitute transportation is available. Amtrak customers can contact us at 800-872-7245 to obtain additional information about the status of services," Amtrak said.