train derailment

Amtrak derails near Joplin, Montana; injuries reported, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOPLIN, Mont. (WLS) -- A train derailment near Joplin, Montana has left some passengers injured, according to Amtrak officials.

Around 4 p.m. MT, the Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars, Amtrak said.

There were approximately 147 passengers and 12 crew members on board when the incident occurred.

Injuries have been reported, according to Amtrak, however, the amount and extent of those injuries have not been announced at this time.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak said in a statement.

Images from the scene show the train on its side as people gather around it.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it is available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montanaamtraku.s. & worldtrain derailmentamtrak train crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN DERAILMENT
CTA train derails, impacting Red Line service
Metra service impacted by freight train derailment
Gary train derailment cleanup stretches into 2nd day
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
Man shoots 2 teens during carjacking in Hoffman Estates: police
Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage
Harry Potter actor carted away at Ryder Cup after medical incident
Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Show More
Excited White Sox fans stock up at 'garage sale' charity event
Whole Foods is adding a $10 delivery charge
Driver flees after slamming into River North diner, 4 injured: police
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
More TOP STORIES News