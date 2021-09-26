Amtrak derails near Joplin, Montana; injuries reported, officials say

JOPLIN, Mont. (WLS) -- A train derailment near Joplin, Montana has left some passengers injured, according to Amtrak officials.Around 4 p.m. MT, the Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars, Amtrak said.There were approximately 147 passengers and 12 crew members on board when the incident occurred.Injuries have been reported, according to Amtrak, however, the amount and extent of those injuries have not been announced at this time."Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak said in a statement.Images from the scene show the train on its side as people gather around it.The cause of the derailment is not yet known at this time.