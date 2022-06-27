Amtrak news: Train traveling to Chicago derails in Mendon, Mo.; injuries reported

SALISBURY, Mo. -- An Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board has derailed in Missouri, the company said.
Officials said the train, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, about a hundred miles northeast of Kansas City, at 1:42 p.m. local time.
Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many or how serious, Amtrak said.
"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available," the company said in a statement.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.
