arrest

Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in canyon in California, officials confirm

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

CALIFORNIA -- Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday morning in California for felony sexual battery, authorities confirmed to ABC7.

Dick, 56, was taken into custody after deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon after receiving reports of a man who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Details surrounding the arrest and alleged assault were not immediately disclosed.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Dick was booked into the Orange County Jail shortly after where he's being held on $25,000 bail.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestarrestentertainmentactorcomediancaught on tapesexually assaultcaught on videosexual assaultbatterycaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARREST
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Oak Park teen charged after bringing ghost gun to school: prosecutors
TOP STORIES
Metra passenger killed after train hits truck in Clarendon Hills
Chicago's top cop blames Back of Yards shooting on convicted felon
Woman killed when BMW crashes into North Side bus stop
President Biden speaks in Chicago after Kankakee visit
Chicago comedian challenges Filipino stereotypes on stage
Illinois reports 6,158 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
ISP, suburban police departments actively recruiting new officers
Show More
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
City releases lineups for 3 free summer musical festivals
How inflation is affecting Chicago housing prices
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
More TOP STORIES News