Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese says she has season-ending injury

CHICAGO -- Angel Reese's sensational rookie season has come to an end.

The Chicago Sky star posted on social media on Saturday that she has suffered a season-ending injury. Reese was listed as questionable with a wrist injury on the Sky's latest injury report heading into their contest Sunday against the Dallas Wings.

"What a year," Reese posted on Instagram. "I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.

"I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God's timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. 'God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'"

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft and a star out of LSU, led the league with 26 double-doubles and set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles earlier this season.

"Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed," Reese's post said. "All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so."

The Sky are currently eighth in the standings and are hoping to snag the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs.