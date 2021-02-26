Ann Sather restaurant in Lakeview fined $2K for violating COVID restrictions on indoor dining

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ann Sather restaurant in Lakeview has been fined $2,000 for violating the state's indoor dining ban last year.The restaurant, owned by Alderman Tom Tunney, was cited on December 4.After being called out on social media, the 44th Ward alderman admitted to an "error in judgment" for allowing regular customers to dine in at the Belmont location despite the city's ban on indoor dining due to high rates of COVID-19.The establishment has been a Lakeview neighborhood institution for nearly 40 years with a loyal customer base. It is also well known for its cinnamon rolls.During the state and city COVID-19 restrictions in effect at the time, the sign outside said they were open for pick-up and delivery, but apparently, they also allowed regulars to dine inside until someone called attention to it.Tunney issued a statement admitting, "on a sporadic basis, we have allowed a very limited number of our regular diners to eat inside the restaurant while observing social distancing and mask-wearing rules. This was an error in judgment and won't happen again."Tunney released a statement about the fine Thursday, saying, "We have settled the matter and look forward to the further lessening of restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses as the COVID positivity rate continues to fall and more individuals are vaccinated.