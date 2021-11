Bark From The Heart raises money for Chicago animal rescue The Anti-Cruelty Society

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bark in the Park is traditionally the biggest fundraiser of the year for The Anti-Cruelty Society . The group works to raise awareness and help animals.To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, this year's event is a little different. Bark From The Heart is a month-long fundraising effort.On May 22, there's an opportunity to pick an adventure and plant your flag for pets.People are encouraged to sign up as individuals or form teams and raise money. Each participant will receive a flag and digital program book. A $50 donation receives a T-shirt.