chicago proud

Bark From The Heart raises money for Chicago animal rescue The Anti-Cruelty Society

Bark in the Park is typically society's biggest fundraiser
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Help Anti-Cruelty Society through Bark From The Heart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bark in the Park is traditionally the biggest fundraiser of the year for The Anti-Cruelty Society. The group works to raise awareness and help animals.

To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, this year's event is a little different. Bark From The Heart is a month-long fundraising effort.

On May 22, there's an opportunity to pick an adventure and plant your flag for pets.

RELATED: Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field

People are encouraged to sign up as individuals or form teams and raise money. Each participant will receive a flag and digital program book. A $50 donation receives a T-shirt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoriver northanimal crueltybark in the parkanimal rescuechicago proudfeel goodfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, veterans on honor flight
CAIR Chicago talks first Muslim representation in American Girl Doll
National Association for Down Syndrome hosts annual fashion show
Good Samaritan saves Aurora man, 72, from oncoming train
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News