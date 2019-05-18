Pets & Animals

Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dogs are leading their humans to Chicago's Original Dog Party, Bark in the Park, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 on the Stadium Green at Soldier Field. Rain or shine, thousands of animal-lovers and their dogs will spend a fun morning raising funds and awareness for The Anti-Cruelty Society, Chicago's oldest animal welfare organization which turns 120 in 2019!

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Thousands are expected to attend the 25th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser, which benefits The Anti-Cruelty Society.


Registration for the 25th annual Bark in the Park opens at 7:30 a.m., the 2.5 mile walk kicks off at 9:00 a.m. featuring skyline views on Chicago's lakefront path. The party continues until 1:00 p.m. with activities including an agility course, professional demonstrations, dog massages, food samples, live music, a beer tent, and other family-friendly activities!

Advance registration is $40 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, and children under 3 and dogs are free. Participants are encouraged to join a team or walk as an individual and fundraiser for the Society. Fundraising pages can be created at the time of registration at www.anticruelty.org/bark and prizes are awarded to the top fundraisers.
