Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field

Registration for the 25th annual Bark in the Park opens at 7:30 a.m., the 2.5 mile walk kicks off at 9:00 a.m. featuring skyline views on Chicago's lakefront path. The party continues until 1:00 p.m. with activities including an agility course, professional demonstrations, dog massages, food samples, live music, a beer tent, and other family-friendly activities!
Advance registration is $40 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, and children under 3 and dogs are free. Participants are encouraged to join a team or walk as an individual and fundraiser for the Society. Fundraising pages can be created at the time of registration at www.anticruelty.org/bark and prizes are awarded to the top fundraisers.