pet adoption

Anti-Cruelty Society launches new 'Foster on the Spot' program as shelters reach critical limits

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Anti-Cruelty Society launches new foster program amid overcrowding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many area animal shelters are overpopulated and are reaching critical limits.

To ease the capacity, the Anti-Cruelty Society is launching a new program called 'Foster on the Spot.'

All adoptable dogs and cats will be available for both adoption and foster care. The program gives people a chance to see if animals are a good fit for their home by letting them do a one-week foster trial.

You can view the animals online here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoriver northpet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
PAWS Chicago celebrating 25th anniversary with Giving Day
BARK returns to the park to support dogs in need
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society offering $25 adoption fees
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot during robbery at Oak Park gas station
Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for 3 days
Asian carp renamed to encourage people to eat them
Man's murder conviction overturned for son's hot car death
'Joker' gets prison for setting CPD car on fire during Floyd protest
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Show More
CPS cancels plans for new $120M Near South Side high school, for now
Ravens linebacker Ferguson dies at age 26
Drivers skeptical of possible gas tax holiday as fuel prices surge
$3.25M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
CPD releases video of North Ave. Beach shooting suspect still at large
More TOP STORIES News