Anti-Cruelty Society launches new 'Foster on the Spot' program as shelters reach critical limits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many area animal shelters are overpopulated and are reaching critical limits.
To ease the capacity, the Anti-Cruelty Society is launching a new program called 'Foster on the Spot.'
All adoptable dogs and cats will be available for both adoption and foster care. The program gives people a chance to see if animals are a good fit for their home by letting them do a one-week foster trial.
You can view the animals online here.
