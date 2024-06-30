WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Apparent fireworks malfunction leaves 7 injured, several homes damaged in Griffith, Indiana: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 30, 2024 5:45PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A fireworks incident left seven people injured and several houses and vehicles damaged in Northwest Indiana on Saturday night, police said.

Griffith police said officers were dispatched to the 900-block of North Arbogast Street at about 9:30 p.m.

It appears that a private fireworks show at home there had an accidental malfunction, injuring seven people and damaging four houses and 10 vehicles, police said.

Information about the ages and conditions of those injured was not immediately available.

Police are investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact them at 219-924-7503. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 219-922-3085.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW