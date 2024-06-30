Apparent fireworks malfunction leaves 7 injured, several homes damaged in Griffith, Indiana: police

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A fireworks incident left seven people injured and several houses and vehicles damaged in Northwest Indiana on Saturday night, police said.

Griffith police said officers were dispatched to the 900-block of North Arbogast Street at about 9:30 p.m.

It appears that a private fireworks show at home there had an accidental malfunction, injuring seven people and damaging four houses and 10 vehicles, police said.

Information about the ages and conditions of those injured was not immediately available.

Police are investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact them at 219-924-7503. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 219-922-3085.