Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest returns in-person to NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Apple Fest in Lincoln Square is returning in-person for its 34th year.
There will be food, drinks and artisan goods up for sale along Lincoln Avenue from Lawrence to Wilson for the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce (LSRCC) annual event.
"Apple Fest is always Chicagoans' sign that fall is here and to stock up on their favorite fall goodies to ring in the season," said Rudy Flores, executive director of Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. "Having the event back in person means so much to our local businesses and vendors, and provides another opportunity for our community to come together and support one another."
Customers can also shop from unique merchants during the fest. From handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly gifts, coffee, teas and spices, to apple butter and artisan cheeses, there is something for everyone. Farms this year include John Bailey Honey, Mick Klug Farm, Los Rodriguez Farm and Phil Foster Fruit Farm.
There will be live music, kids activities and so much fall goodness.
For more information, click here.
