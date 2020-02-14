Roz Varon's Weekender Report

With so many of my regular Weekender events going virtual in the age of coronavirus, I thought it would be a good time to revamp Weekender to accommodate! We'll start with a blast from the past, at a drive-in!
It almost didn't happen, but now deemed "essential," the Golden Age Cinema McHenery Outdoor Theater will reopen Friday night, with many restrictions.
Get there early because only 350 vehicles will be allowed in- half the normal capacity.
Bathrooms will be open, but you'll have to wear a mask if you go outside your car.
Tonight's features include the 1994 family favorite, "The Flintstones," starting at dusk followed by the classic Dino-drama, 1993's "Jurassic Park."
Theaters in Chicagoland have been dark since March, but the Paramount Theatre in Aurora has started virtual performances called, Connection. Paramount's Amber Mack talked about how it works!
"On Saturday night we provide a 30-minute concert featuring different artists that have created original material, at first it started out as songwriters but we've expanded to include dancers and choreographers, people that have written poems, it's changing each week as we evolve and we want to be as inclusive as possible," Mack said.
You don't have to be a professional artist to submit your performance, although many do.
There is a weekly theme and a weekly deadline. If there's too much material, the Paramount will post them on its Facebook page as encore performances. This Saturday's theme, or course, celebrates moms and motherhood!
The next theme is celebrating the little things in life, connecting to things you didn't necessarily appreciate before this time.
The Paramount plans to continue the Connection series as long as the theatre is closed. After that, they'd like to do a live concert featuring the best of as a fundraiser to give back to the artists who like so many others have been unable to work.
