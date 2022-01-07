apartment fire

80-year-old man in custody after Arlington Heights fire leaves apartments 'uninhabitable'

Police say flames began in his residence
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A person is in custody after an early Friday morning multi-unit apartment complex fire in Arlington Heights.

The 80-year-old man lived inside the first-floor apartment unit where the fire is believed to have originated, the Arlington Heights Police Department said. He was taken into custody after making statements about the fire to police.

No one was killed or injured in the fire, but about one-third of the building was left uninhabitable, police said.

Arlington Heights fire and police departments responded the fire at 400 West Rand Road at about 12:22 a.m. Friday morning. While first responders were unable to make entry into the specific unit where the fire was centered due to heavy smoke and flames, they conducted an expedited evacuation of the remainder of the building, including each of the other 95 individual apartments.

Most residents were allowed to return to their homes. The Red Cross has provided support services for those who were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.
