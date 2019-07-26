2 Armed men attempt to carjack woman loading groceries in Old Town: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are wanted for carjacking and attempting to rob a woman Wednesday morning in Old Town.

The men approached the woman as she was putting groceries into her vehicle in the 400 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.

One of the men held a gun and demanded the woman's car keys, police said.

The woman handed the keys over, the men entered the car, but exited the vehicle shortly after and left the scene on foot, police said.

Anyone with tips was asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
