Man charged with posing as ride-share driver and sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint

EMBED <>More Videos

Fake ride-share driver assaults woman in Delaware. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 4, 2019.

NEWARK, Del. -- The Newark Police Department said it has made an arrest in the case of a 21-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted at knifepoint after being tricked by a man posing as a ride-share service Saturday.

Police said after releasing photos of the suspect's vehicle they received various tips leading to the arrest of Roberto Rodriguez, 41, of Newark.

Rodriguez was charged with rape, possession of a deadly weapon, unlawful sexual contact, theft and malicious interference with emergency communications.

Police said the theft and malicious interference charges are the result of Rodriguez taking the victim's phone from her to prevent her from calling the police.

Detectives said they located the suspected car parked in front of a house on Nottingham Road in Newark and subsequently determined that the owner of the car matched the description of the suspect.

Police said when the suspect left the house, he was stopped by officers and found to have a knife in his possession.

Rodriguez was ordered to be held on $63,000 cash bail.

Rodriguez was remanded to the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarearrestuniversity of delawaresex assaultdelaware newsrideshare
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Pritzker announces plan to legalize recreational marijuana
Man tries to lure children into his car twice
South Side teen shot and killed Sunday morning
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s
Buckingham Fountain flips the switch on summer
Former Cook County Assessor Tom Hynes dead at 80
Show More
Rapper Offset charged after shattering fan's phone
Menstrual-themed cocktail causing controversy
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Jeong in West Town ups the ante with ambitious menu
Maryland police search for survivors of helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News